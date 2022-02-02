Stock Buyback Program Authorized by Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Board of Directors

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, January 28th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
NASDAQ:ZION opened at $69.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.32. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $71.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.59.
In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $99,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $582,650.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile
Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.
See Also: What is a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.