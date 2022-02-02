Stock Buyback Program Authorized by Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Board of Directors

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, January 28th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $69.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.32. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $71.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.59.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $99,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $582,650.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

