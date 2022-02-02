Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 5,099 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,021% compared to the typical daily volume of 455 call options.

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average of $39.06. California Resources has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $47.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. California Resources had a net margin of 241.65% and a return on equity of 397.26%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that California Resources will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th.

CRC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $2,131,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $5,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 616,249 shares of company stock worth $26,746,475.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 5,534.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 692.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 304,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 265,919 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $245,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,216,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

