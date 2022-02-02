Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Ranpak (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,570 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 842% compared to the typical daily volume of 379 call options.

In other Ranpak news, Director Eric Laurensse sold 16,304 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $632,432.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $235,122.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Ranpak during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ranpak during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Ranpak during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ranpak by 36.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ranpak by 100.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

NYSE PACK opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average is $32.09. Ranpak has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

