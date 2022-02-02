Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Immunic Put Options (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 10,220 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 8,277% compared to the typical daily volume of 122 put options.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of Immunic stock opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.03. Immunic has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $28.21.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Immunic will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMUX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Immunic by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Immunic by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

