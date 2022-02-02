Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,629 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,204% compared to the average volume of 355 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FUN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the third quarter worth $54,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the second quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FUN opened at $56.25 on Wednesday. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $39.15 and a 12 month high of $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.38.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $753.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.44 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 761.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

