Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Atlas Call Options (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 10,899 call options on the company. This is an increase of 724% compared to the average daily volume of 1,323 call options.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Atlas in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas by 2,239.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Atlas by 1,122.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Atlas during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATCO opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.07. Atlas has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.15 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 14.68%. Atlas’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlas will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

