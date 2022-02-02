Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of CrossAmerica Partners Call Options (NYSE:CAPL)

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,922 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 5,413% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 call options.

Shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. CrossAmerica Partners has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.59.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $985.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.01 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 22.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 420.00%.

In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $369,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 50,000 shares of company stock worth $968,290.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 685.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

