Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.30) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.30) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.47) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.40) EPS.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

STOK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of STOK stock opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The company has a market capitalization of $691.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.26.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.04).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skorpios Trust bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,504,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,738,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,527,000 after purchasing an additional 77,791 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,457,000 after purchasing an additional 157,548 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,991,000. Institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $139,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $87,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.