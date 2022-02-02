Storj Market Capitalization Achieves $428.88 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Storj has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. Storj has a market capitalization of $428.88 million and $54.07 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj coin can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00003023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00042806 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00116119 BTC.

Storj Coin Profile

Storj (CRYPTO:STORJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 383,503,041 coins. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storj’s official website is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

