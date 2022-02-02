Stox Price Reaches $0.0069 (STX)

Stox (CURRENCY:STX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last week, Stox has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Stox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stox has a total market cap of $348,045.69 and $30,655.00 worth of Stox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stox Coin Profile

STX is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Stox’s total supply is 54,102,366 coins and its circulating supply is 50,707,973 coins. Stox’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . Stox’s official website is www.stox.com . The Reddit community for Stox is /r/STOX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

