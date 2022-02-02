Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,523 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,836 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Strategic Education worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,747,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $264,191,000 after acquiring an additional 754,949 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 67,802 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 953 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 86,129 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,072,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Strategic Education news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $579,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRA opened at $60.28 on Wednesday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.67 and a twelve month high of $96.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.67 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 146.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

