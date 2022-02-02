Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 20,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Strattec Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Strattec Security from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In other Strattec Security news, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 776 shares of Strattec Security stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $33,174.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRT. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Strattec Security by 7.2% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 597,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,227,000 after acquiring an additional 40,252 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Strattec Security by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Strattec Security by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 110,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its position in Strattec Security by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 37,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Strattec Security by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRT traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.22. 1,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,011. Strattec Security has a 12 month low of $31.89 and a 12 month high of $67.28. The firm has a market cap of $159.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.29. Strattec Security had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Strattec Security will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strattec Security Company Profile

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

