Stuart Lockard Scott Sells 5,473 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded up $3.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.78. 585,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,668. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.66. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.80 and a twelve month high of $208.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 956.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 26,807 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth $3,724,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 402.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 748,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,029,000 after buying an additional 599,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth $460,000. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

