Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.65. Summer Infant shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 6,565 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Summer Infant alerts:

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Summer Infant had a positive return on equity of 40.99% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $41.55 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Summer Infant stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its position in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 784,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,399 shares during the period. Summer Infant accounts for about 4.7% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned about 36.17% of Summer Infant worth $10,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR)

Summer Infant, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of infant and juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It sells nursery audio and video monitors, safety gates, bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers, related health and safety products, booster and potty seats, cribs, baby gear, bouncers, feeding items, and swaddling blankets.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Summer Infant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Infant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.