Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the December 31st total of 36,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of SMMF traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.66. 14,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,890. Summit Financial Group has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average of $25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 32.07% and a return on equity of 15.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 10,196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 53,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.