Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Short Interest Update

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 6,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Summit State Bank stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,857. Summit State Bank has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $109.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Summit State Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Summit State Bank by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Summit State Bank by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 79,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Summit State Bank by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.

