Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.37 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) will announce $64.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.60 million. Sumo Logic reported sales of $54.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year sales of $239.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $239.19 million to $239.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $285.99 million, with estimates ranging from $279.70 million to $291.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on SUMO. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Sumo Logic stock opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. Sumo Logic has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 3.15.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $314,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,032. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 237.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 43,415 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 94.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 96,925.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,446,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,158 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

