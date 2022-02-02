Sun Life Financial (SLF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.54 per share for the quarter.
Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$8.51 billion during the quarter.
Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$72.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$70.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$68.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1,053.41, a current ratio of 1,108.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$60.32 and a 12-month high of C$72.85.
In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Colm Joseph Freyne sold 29,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.56, for a total value of C$2,108,322.68.
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.
