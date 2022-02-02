Sun Life Financial (SLF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.54 per share for the quarter.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$8.51 billion during the quarter.

Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$72.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$70.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$68.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1,053.41, a current ratio of 1,108.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$60.32 and a 12-month high of C$72.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$72.77.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Colm Joseph Freyne sold 29,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.56, for a total value of C$2,108,322.68.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

