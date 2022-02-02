Sun Life Financial (SLF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Sun Life Financial to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. On average, analysts expect Sun Life Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $57.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.02. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $58.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sun Life Financial stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLF shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.95.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

