Sun (New) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $52.58 Million (SUN)

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sun (New) has a total market cap of $158.97 million and $52.58 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sun (New) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sun (New) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00051123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Sun (New) Profile

Sun (New) (CRYPTO:SUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sun (New) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sun (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sun (New) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sun (New) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.