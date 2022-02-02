SunContract Price Reaches $0.0221 (SNC)

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. SunContract has a market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $259,554.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SunContract coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SunContract has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

SunContract Profile

SunContract is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

SunContract Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SunContract should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SunContract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

