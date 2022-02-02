SuperFarm (SUPER) Market Cap Tops $268.03 Million

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, SuperFarm has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001769 BTC on popular exchanges. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $268.03 million and $33.02 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007721 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 108.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000232 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00011592 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 404,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.