Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Major Shareholder Purchases $30,639.30 in Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 7,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $30,639.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 56,688 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $215,414.40.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 73,704 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $297,027.12.

On Monday, January 24th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 9,135 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $37,179.45.

On Friday, January 21st, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 33,229 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $137,568.06.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 2,000 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $9,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 42,069 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $185,103.60.

On Monday, December 27th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 2,110 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $8,967.50.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 13,537 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $57,261.51.

On Monday, December 20th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 17,625 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $71,910.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 37,746 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $162,307.80.

SUP traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 66,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 4.49. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $9.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.53.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.69 million. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 1.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 5,893.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 558,657 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,315,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 334.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 87,267 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,036,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 80,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

