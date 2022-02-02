Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Short Interest Update

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,900 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 175,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 125,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In related news, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 14,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $60,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $75,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 376,714 shares of company stock worth $1,671,326. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 295.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 133,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 3.1% during the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 182,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 66,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,134. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53. Superior Industries International has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 4.49.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.69 million. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

