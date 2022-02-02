Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,132 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,484,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,865,000 after purchasing an additional 29,869 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,276,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,086,000 after purchasing an additional 144,093 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,135,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,765,000 after purchasing an additional 52,205 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,061,653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,688,000 after purchasing an additional 88,360 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,691 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,886,000 after purchasing an additional 36,067 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SUPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $34.50.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $148.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.32 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.