sUSD (SUSD) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One sUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a market cap of $106.15 million and $8.37 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, sUSD has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00043231 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00119558 BTC.

sUSD Coin Profile

SUSD is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 106,054,077 coins. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

