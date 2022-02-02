Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $180.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.74.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD opened at $116.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.68 and its 200 day moving average is $122.09. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 469,534 shares of company stock valued at $69,590,472 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,158,193,000 after buying an additional 542,195 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,291,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,979,148,000 after buying an additional 477,078 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after buying an additional 5,757,675 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,359,733,000 after buying an additional 2,329,670 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,566,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,190,178,000 after buying an additional 92,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.