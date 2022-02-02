SVB Leerink Comments on LHC Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LHC Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the health services provider will earn $5.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.83. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.96 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.70.

LHCG opened at $124.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $108.42 and a 12-month high of $223.63.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45. The firm had revenue of $565.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.30 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in LHC Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,715 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in LHC Group by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in LHC Group by 996.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,003 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 16,361 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LHC Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,250,000. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

