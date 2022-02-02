Swap 24 Hour Volume Hits $36.00 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Swap has a total market cap of $190,995.00 and $36.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00049983 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,677.57 or 0.07241031 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00057204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,870.97 or 0.99711375 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00054464 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 14,757,543 coins. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.