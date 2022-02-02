Swerve (SWRV) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, Swerve has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Swerve coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000420 BTC on major exchanges. Swerve has a market cap of $2.50 million and $708,030.00 worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00042806 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00116119 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 18,296,489 coins and its circulating supply is 16,103,042 coins. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

