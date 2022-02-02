Swipe 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $82.54 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00003623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $263.33 million and $82.54 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Swipe Coin Profile

SXP is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 285,368,789 coins and its circulating supply is 193,968,789 coins. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

