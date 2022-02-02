Swire Properties (NASDAQ:SWPFF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Swire Properties Ltd. (NASDAQ:SWPFF)’s stock price shot up 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.73. 366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50.

About Swire Properties (NASDAQ:SWPFF)

Swire Properties Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the investment and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following business segments: Property Investment, Property Trading, and Hotels. The Property Investment segment offers development, leasing and management of commercial, retail and some residential properties.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Swire Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swire Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.