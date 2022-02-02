Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Up 29.4% in January

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Swiss Life stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.46. 851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,683. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.91. Swiss Life has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $33.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SZLMY shares. Citigroup lowered Swiss Life from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Swiss Life from CHF 546 to CHF 657 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Swiss Life has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $657.00.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provides life insurance operations and distribution units.

