Swop (SWOP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $57,514.00

Swop (CURRENCY:SWOP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Swop coin can now be purchased for about $4.89 or 0.00013039 BTC on exchanges. Swop has a market cap of $9.88 million and $57,514.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swop has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00051515 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.42 or 0.07124863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00057823 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,463.48 or 0.99992614 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00055288 BTC.

Swop Coin Profile

Swop’s total supply is 1,957,589 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,101 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Buying and Selling Swop

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swop should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swop using one of the exchanges listed above.

