Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM) will post $1.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sylvamo’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sylvamo will report full year earnings of $7.60 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sylvamo.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $908.00 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sylvamo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

SLVM traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.52. 16,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.84. Sylvamo has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $36.45.

In other news, SVP Gregory C. Gibson acquired 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $574,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.07 per share, for a total transaction of $310,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLVM. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sylvamo (SLVM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.