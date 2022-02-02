Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SLVM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sylvamo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SLVM traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,891. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.84. Sylvamo has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $908.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sylvamo will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sylvamo news, SVP Gregory C. Gibson acquired 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $574,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.07 per share, with a total value of $310,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLVM. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 17.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

