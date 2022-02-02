Symbol Price Up 12% Over Last 7 Days (XYM)

Symbol (CURRENCY:XYM) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Symbol has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One Symbol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000474 BTC on popular exchanges. Symbol has a market cap of $978.32 million and $4.32 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Symbol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00049930 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,684.21 or 0.07259323 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00057334 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,871.34 or 0.99716688 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00054424 BTC.

About Symbol

Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial . The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

Symbol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Symbol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Symbol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Symbol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Symbol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.