Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

SNDX stock opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.73. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $25.68. The firm has a market cap of $820.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.57.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 678.57%. The business had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Fabrice Egros sold 14,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $252,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 35,156 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $703,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,471 shares of company stock valued at $3,871,490. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $6,216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 21,405 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,765,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $2,064,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 240.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

