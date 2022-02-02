Synthetify (SNY) Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Synthetify (CURRENCY:SNY) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Synthetify has a total market capitalization of $9.61 million and $124,337.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Synthetify has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Synthetify coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.71 or 0.00004617 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00050531 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,691.16 or 0.07275175 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00058610 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,899.91 or 0.99753702 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00054679 BTC.

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

