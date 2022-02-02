Syscoin Price Hits $0.71 on Top Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a market cap of $451.32 million and approximately $17.55 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.85 or 0.00294244 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00011112 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 632,782,930 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

