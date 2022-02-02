T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA) Trading 0.9% Higher

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA)’s stock price was up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.10 and last traded at $27.10. Approximately 3,032 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 2,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average is $26.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.96% of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.