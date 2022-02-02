Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Bought by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,502,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,382 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.71% of Taboola.com worth $12,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the third quarter worth $212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the third quarter valued at about $11,149,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in Taboola.com by 135.3% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 70,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 40,599 shares during the period. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taboola.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

TBLA opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. Taboola.com, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $338.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taboola.com, Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

