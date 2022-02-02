Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Reaches Market Cap of $12.25 Million

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Tachyon Protocol has a total market cap of $12.25 million and approximately $363,473.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0459 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tachyon Protocol alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000432 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000497 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00104836 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000683 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Profile

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco . The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Tachyon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tachyon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tachyon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tachyon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tachyon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.