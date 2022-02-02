Tadpole Finance (TAD) Trading 11.4% Higher This Week

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. Tadpole Finance has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $173,525.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $4.88 or 0.00013182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00049936 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,660.33 or 0.07181000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00056861 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,952.92 or 0.99746801 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00054427 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

