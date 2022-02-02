Tadpole Finance (TAD) Trading 23.2% Higher Over Last Week

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar. Tadpole Finance has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $126,848.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $5.67 or 0.00014704 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00052887 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,772.80 or 0.07187470 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00056325 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,648.57 or 1.00182230 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00055049 BTC.

About Tadpole Finance

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using US dollars.

