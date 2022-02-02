Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by NZS Capital LLC

NZS Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 1.4% of NZS Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $14,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

TSM stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.92. 193,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,397,654. The company has a market capitalization of $642.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $107.58 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

