Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $875.84 Million

Analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report sales of $875.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $807.27 million to $969.97 million. Take-Two Interactive Software reported sales of $814.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full-year sales of $3.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $160.25 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $138.19 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.61.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.1% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

