Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Trading Up 3.2%

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)’s stock price was up 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $165.76 and last traded at $165.44. Approximately 40,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,206,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.69 and a 200 day moving average of $166.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

