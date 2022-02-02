TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading Up 5.7%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s share price rose 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 671,258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 12,035,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

TAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered TAL Education Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.30.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,457,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,065 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,644,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,767 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,229,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481,288 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 213.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,873,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,525,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544,736 shares in the last quarter. 37.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.