Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 94.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,543 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 160,457 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,522,962 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $343,136,000 after purchasing an additional 33,741 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 35.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $120.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.14 and a beta of 0.40. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $155.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.21.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TNDM. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.44.

In other news, EVP Susan Morrison sold 34,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $4,923,879.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total transaction of $128,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,602 shares of company stock worth $7,786,316 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

